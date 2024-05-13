Advertisement

New Delhi: As the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday, May 13, voters can heave a sigh of relief as the temperature is likely to remain normal or below normal in all the 10 states and UTs that are voting today.

The last three phases of the polls recorded a dip in turnout as compared to the 2019 polling with unfavorable temperature being a major reason.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday predicted that temperature will remain normal or below normal in all the 10 states and UTs that are set to cast their vote in Phase 4 of the general election on May 13.

The heatwave is unlikely to play a spoilsport as people across 96 constituencies will decide the fate of 1717 candidates in fray.

Advertisement

Taking note of the rising temperatures over the last few days and people's reluctance to step out during afternoon hours, the Election Commission (ED) increased the voting timings in some seats in Telangana.

In phase 4 of elections, polling is underway in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

In the first three phases of the election, polling was held on 283 out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country, with a dip in voter turnout as opposed to 2019 polls. In the first three phases, the voter turnout stood at 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent and 65.68 per cent, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

