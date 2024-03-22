×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:12 IST

‘Restrain Ananda Bose’: TMC Files Complaint Against Bengal Governor

TMC in the complaint letter also accused the Governor of launching Lok Sabha portal for direct connection with the people during elections.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a decisive step on Friday by filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission against the Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose. In a letter addressed to the Election Commission, the TMC voiced concerns over what it perceives as undue interference by the Bengal Governor in the electoral process. 

“Restrain Mr. C. V. Ananda Bose, the Hon'ble Governor of the State of West Bengal from running a parallel electioneering system of so-called reporting of complaints and supervising the elections under the name and style of "Log Sabha," alleged the TMC in its complaint.

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in the complaint letter also accused the Governor of launching Lok Sabha portal for direct connection with the people during elections.

It added that as soon as the Model Code of Conduct was announced by the ECI, the state Governor launched a new initiative 'Lok Sabha’.

