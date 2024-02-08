Advertisement

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his anticipated ‘Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra’ on Sunday from Manipur in the presence of several veteran and senior leaders of the Congress. However, it took everyone by surprise when they noticed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is known to be leading the backroom politics for Rahul Gandhi was absent from the event. This also led to the emergence of the speculation that all is not normal between the brother and the sister.

It came to notice, when in a fresh political development, Rahul Gandhi along with several other senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, Abhishek Manusinghvi, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Salman Khurshid chartered a single plane to Manipur’s capital city Imphal. A video of them sitting in the plane also surfaced on social media. However, surprisingly, Priyanka Gandhi was found missing from the frame.

Sources claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone on an international trip ahead of the Congress’ Yatra. Priyanka’s absence, who stood shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi throughout his journey during his last ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, grabbed the attention of even senior party leaders.

Congress’ senior party leaders raised questions over her absence, asking where is Priyanka Gandhi, when she was required to be present for the party? Some of them even anticipated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s absence from the yatra presents a clear picture of rift between her and Rahul Gandhi.

If party sources are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not in favour to carry out another ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ like event as it didn’t fetch much for the party. It was being said that the debacle of the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded elections, proved that such a yatra doesn’t have any impact on the vote bank politics.

The difference of opinion on the very subject is considered to be one of the reasons she opted out of the event.

Furthermore, the move to Priyanka Gandhi was relieved of all responsibilities from the party in Uttar Pradesh a month ago, was being considered to be a step to put Rahul Gandhi out of Priyanka Gandhi’s shadow and make him face of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

This is also being considered as a sign of rift between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, prominent politician Milind Deora quit the Congress and joined hands with Shiv Sena on Sunday.

Rift is out in open, say BJP leaders

Nalin Kohli, senior BJP leader, while talking exclusively to Republic, responded, “I have said that Mr Rahul Gandhi and his party tend to pick words such as ‘Bharat Jodo’, ‘Bharat Nyay’ more as coined words for marketing and branding prospective. They don’t need it. Like, if we see Northeast, he is starting his yatra from Manipur, but the fact of the matter is, between the 50 years rule of Congress and in 10 years of Modi ji’s government, you can compare it. 60 times, the prime minister has been to the Northeast personally. More than 400 visits by the Modi-government ministers to the region. Infrastructure has doubled, roads have doubled, airports have gone from 9 to 17, railways have doubled. So, what PM Modi’s government does, it has transformed the ‘A look at East’ policy of Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s government to action policy now. While, the Congress neither looked at the Northeast nor acted in the Northeast.

He said that Congress’ politics is not development oriented and that is why there is no understanding between the leaders. Their politics is more anti-Modi politics.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, said that rift between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now out in the open. He took to X, and said, “All is not well between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. Their rift is out in the open. Even as the most insignificant Congress people lined up to get counted in Manipur, she skipped the event. Earlier, she was stripped of all responsibilities, even though she was retained as GS.”

