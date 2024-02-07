English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Rift between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar widens After Controversial Remark From K'taka CM's Son

Yathindra raked controversy after he claimed that the party is going to elections under his father's leadership in an apparent dig at KPCC chief.

File photo of DK Shivakumar with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: Former MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Tuesday raked controversy after he claimed that the party is going to Lok Sabha elections under his father's leadership in an apparent dig at KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Hassan.
As the president of the state party unit, Shivakumar is the one responsible for handing tickets to candidates for the upcoming general elections. Shivakumar will also be handing out the B-Form, which is one of the forms required for a candidate to file after his name gets announced by the party. Asking voters to make Siddaramaiah stronger, Yathindra said, "Ensure that you support the Congress and secure a win for our candidates and thereby you will strengthen Siddaramaiah yet again and he will continue as the CM for 5 years."
 
 Speaking at a Convention for Backward Classes, Yathindra said, "We had promised 5 guarantees and we have fulfilled them. Siddaramaiah within one year of the government being formed has delivered on all the guarantees. We have walked the talk and delivered on it. Congress party and Siddaramaiah have always had an intention of working for the poor therefore you should continue to support him. Lok Sabha elections are round the corner and the party is facing elections under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and if you make the Congress party win by a huge margin we will also get moral support. We are spending Rs 56,000 Cr for social welfare programmes. 

Last year, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah claimed stake for the Karnataka Chief Minister post. Both leaders had met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. However, the decision went against Shivakumar. The demand for having a split CM term for both was also turned down, with Shivakumar being made Siddaramaiah's deputy.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

