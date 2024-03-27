×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance as RJD Fields JDU Turncoat Bima Bharti From Purnea

Bima Bharti had joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal on  Saturday, Mach 23, following her resignation from Nitish Kumar-led ruling Janata Dal (United).

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Bima Bharti purnia ticket
Bima Bharti hands over RJD's symbol to Lalu Yadav | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: Lalu Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Rupauli MLA Bima Bharti from Purnea in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This comes amid Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's claim on the Purnea Lok Sabha seat. 

Bima Bharti has been picked as RJD's candidates from Purnea and was handed over the party symbol. Bima Bharti had joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal on  Saturday, Mach 23, following her resignation from Nitish Kumar-led ruling Janata Dal (United). She was inducted into the RJD by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav late in the evening. 

As soon as she joined RJD, Bima Bharti expressed her readiness to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnea. "My husband and son are in jail, which is proof that 'ati-pichhda' (extremely backward) classes enjoy no respect in Bihar's ruling coalition. Lalu-ji has assured me of his blessings. People of Purnea are ready to vote for us. I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnea if my party asks me to," the former Bihar Minister said.

Bima Bharti gets RJD membership card 

Once known to be in the good books of the CM Nitish Kumar, she got on his wrong side a few years ago when she threw a fit over the induction of Leshi Singh in the state cabinet. Singh is the JD(U) MLA from Dhamdaha in Purnea and her late husband Butan Singh, a local strongman, had been a fierce rival of Bharti's spouse Awadhesh Mandal.

Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance 

Announcement of Bima Bharti's name as Purnea candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is definitely not a good news for Pappu Yadav who recently joined the Congress party merging his Jan Adhikar Party. It was said that Pappu Yadav had joined Congress in exchange for Lok Sabha seat from Purnea.

Earlier, when Bima Bharti staked claim on Purnea seat, Pappu Yadav had said, “Will die, but won't leave Congress. Will leave the world, but will never leave Purnia.” 

Bihar is set to witness a seven-phase poll for its 40 Lok Sabha seats. The first phase will see voting on four seats, followed by five seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. The last two phases, 6 and 7, will have elections on eight seats each.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

