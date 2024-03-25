Advertisement

Jaipur: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) announced on Monday that its convener Hanuman Beniwal will contest the upcoming Lok Sahha elections from Rajasthan's Nagaur seat as an INDI bloc candidate.

In a release, the RLP said Beniwal will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur as an INDI bloc candidate. The Congress, which is also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Saturday announced candidates for two more Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan but had left Nagaur seat for the RLP, clarifying that Beniwal has joined the Opposition's bloc.

A former BJP ally, Beniwal parted ways with the NDA in December 2020 over the farmers' protest.

The RLP chief is pitted against BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha, both Jat leaders. Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases -- on April 19 and 26. Nagaur is among the 12 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in the first phase.

Beniwal had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but it fell vacant as he resigned as MP after being elected as MLA from Khinwsar in Nagaur district in December last year.