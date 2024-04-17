Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after showing his inclination towards contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from family bastion Amethi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra on Tuesday, April 16, said that he may contest from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat or from any seat in Haryana . Earlier, Vadra had said that people of Amethi want him to represent them, adding that the final decision would be taken by the Congress party.

On the question of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Robert Vadra said, “If the Congress party feels that I can bring a change, I will come into active politics. As far as my role in active politics is concerned, people have always strengthened me when I have worked for them. The country wants me to be in active politics.”

As the Congress party has not announced its candidates for the family bastions- Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, and Vadra expressing inclinination, it was being speculated that Robert Vadra may enter active politics through Amethi. BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani had defeated Congress' Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra said that Amethi seat is not mandatory, adding that he is exploring options in Haryana too. “It is not necessary that I will contest from Amethi, I can also contest from Moradabad and Haryana,” said Robert Vadra while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | On being asked about his role in active politics, Robert Vadra says "...If the Congress party feels that I can bring a change, I will come into active politics. It is not necessary that I will contest from Amethi, I can also contest from Moradabad and Haryana..."



Have been a soft target: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra claimed that he has been dragged in political due to his connection to the Gandhi family. “I have stayed away from politics, but different political parties have pulled me into politics and used tactics to trouble me. I have always been treated as a political tool and a soft target for being connected to the Gandhi family,” said Vadra.

He said that his supporters want him to respond to the parties in the Parliament as an MP and not a businessman. “People have felt that I should give them an answer not as a businessman but as an MP inside the Parliament,” said Robert Vadra.

When Vadra Expressed His Wish To Contest From Amethi

Earlier this month, Vadra pitched his name as the candidate from Amethi for the Congress party. Speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra, who has indicated his electoral ambitions earlier too, said the Gandhi family has worked hard in Amethi and surrounding areas and the people of the constituency want a Gandhi family member to return.

"They want a member of the Gandhi family returns, they will ensure the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," he had said.

