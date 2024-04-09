×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Robert Vadra Calls Congress Manifesto 'Chota Sa', Says Don't Emphasise so Much on it

Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has referred to the Congress' 'Nyay Patra' as a 'Chota Sa Manifesto'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Robert Vadra
Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has referred to the Congress' 'Nyay Patra' as a 'Chota Sa Manifesto' | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Congress manifesto, Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has referred to the party's 'Nyay Patra' as a 'Chota Sa Manifesto'. He made the remarks while targeting the Narendra Modi-led government over the Enforcement Directorate's action on Opposition leaders. 

“If Congress or any other party is in power, their leaders are deliberately imprisoned, and they are expelled from parliament.... this is called dictatorship, not democracy, ...We should talk about progress... Jo koi chota sa manifesto hai, jo bhi manifesto hai, we should not focus on that”, said Robert Vadra. 

Controversy Surrounding Congress' Manifesto - Muslim League Imprint, Photos of Thailand & New York's Buffalo River 

Social media is flooded with satirical jibes at the grand old [[arty after the BJP claimed that 'Nyay Patra' featured images from Thailand and the Buffalo River of New York. The Congress also came under the scanner for using the pictures of foreign locations in the environment and water management sections of the manifesto. 

According to the BJP, the Congress manifesto allegedly featured a picture of grasslands from Thailand in the environment section. Furthermore, the party used an image of the "Buffalo River of New York" in the water management section, the saffron party claimed. 

Besides, PM Modi while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur attacked the Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League and utterances of its leaders showed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

Will Robert Vadra Contest LS Polls From Amethi?

Earlier last week, Vadra had hinted at the possibility of contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi, considered a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Speaking to the media ahead of polls, Vadra noted that there has been a demand from all over the nation for his entry into politics.

“People are urging me to join politics. Whether it's state or central elections, there's a growing sentiment that I should enter the political arena. Given my association with the Gandhi family, it's challenging to stay aloof from politics. I'm receiving calls for my participation from various quarters”, Vadra said.

Emphasizing that he has initiated his campaign in Amethi, Vadra asserted that the final decision regarding his candidature rests with the Congress high command.   "The people of Amethi understood their mistake. And I feel now they want a Gandhi family member to represent the constituency. Even I get requests from Amethi people that if I join politics, I should choose Amethi. I remember, my first political campaign with Priyanka was in Amethi in 1999", said Vadra.

He claimed that Amethi is upset with the sitting MP and the people of Amethi have understood their mistake. Launching a veiled attack on Smriti Irani, Vaddra said that the sitting MP is abusing her power to make a lot of noise, to accuse the Gandhi family.

"Those people with whom I worked there are still in touch with me. They wish me on my birthday, they reach out to me through social media. They know how much I am involved in charity, so they too organise such camps on my birthdays," Vadra added.

As of now, the Congress party has not announced its candidate for the Amethi constituency, where the polling is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20.  
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

