Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

The Congress party has not announced its candidate for the Amethi constituency, where the polling is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Robert Vadra
Robert Vadra | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, has hinted at the possibility of contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi, considered a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Speaking to the media ahead of polls, Vadra noted that there has been a demand from all over the nation for his entry into politics. 

“People are urging me to join politics. Whether it's state or central elections, there's a growing sentiment that I should enter the political arena. Given my association with the Gandhi family, it's challenging to stay aloof from politics. I'm receiving calls for my participation from various quarters”, Vadra said.

Emphasizing that he has initiated his campaign in Amethi, Vadra asserted that the final decision regarding his candidature rests with the Congress high command.   "The people of Amethi understood their mistake. And I feel now they want a Gandhi family member to represent the constituency. Even I get requests from Amethi people that if I join politics, I should choose Amethi. I remember, my first political campaign with Priyanka was in Amethi in 1999", said Vadra.

He claimed that Amethi is upset with the sitting MP and the people of Amethi have understood their mistake. Launching a veiled attack on Smriti Irani, Vaddra said that the sitting MP is abusing her power to make a lot of noise, to accuse the Gandhi family.

"Those people with whom I worked there are still in touch with me. They wish me on my birthday, they reach out to me through social media. They know how much I am involved in charity, so they too organise such camps on my birthdays," Vadra added. 

As of now, the Congress party has not announced its candidate for the Amethi constituency, where the polling is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20.  

Why Amethi is Important For Congress?

Amethi, historically a Congress bastion since 1967, has long been synonymous with the Nehru-Gandhi family's political legacy. With few exceptions in the 1970s and late 1990s, the constituency consistently supported either members of the Nehru-Gandhi family or their loyalists.

Sanjay Gandhi's victory in Amethi in 1980 was followed by his brother Rajiv Gandhi's successful bid in the subsequent by-election in 1981. Rajiv Gandhi continued to represent the seat until 1991. After his assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi won the Amethi seat in 1999, and subsequently, their son Rahul Gandhi took over and represented the constituency from 2004 to 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi suffered a humiliating defeated and BJP's Smriti Irani won Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes. Her victory came as a significant setback for the Congress as it marked the end of an era and posed a challenge to the party's stronghold in what was once considered a safe seat.  
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

