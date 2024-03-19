×

Defence
Updated March 19th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Rohini Acharya, Daughter of Lalu Yadav, Likely to Contest Election From Saran Lok Sabha Seat

Rohini is the 2nd daughter of Lalu and if he fields his daughter in the upcoming elections, then she will become the 4th member of the family to enter politics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter
Based in Singapore, Rohini donated one of her kidneys to her father a year and a half ago. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to begin her political career by contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rohini is expected to contest from the Saran seat, as per media reports. 

Rohini is the second daughter of Lalu and if he fields his daughter in the upcoming general elections, then she will become the fourth member of the family to enter politics.

Speculations of Rohini entering politics and contesting elections rife in early 2024.

Recently, Councillor Sunil Kumar Singh, a close aide to the Lalu family, also posted on his social media that the people of the Saran constituency want Saran to contest elections from there. His post further showed the strong possibility of Rohini contesting from Saran.

Earlier in March, Rohini was seen sharing the stage with family and top opposition leaders during the Jan Aashirwad Rally, which also hinted at Rohinin entering politics.

Based in Singapore, Rohini donated one of her kidneys to her father a year and a half ago.

Other members of the Lalu family who are currently actively involved in politics are his wife, Rabri Devi, who was the Chief Minister of Bihar and is presently an RJD MLC. Meanwhile, Lalu's three children, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav, are also active in politics.

Saran holds a special mention in the Lalu family, as Lalu Prasad first became an MP from the Chhapra (now Saran) Lok Sabha seat in 1977 at the age of 29. After that, he won the elections from Saran in 1989 and 2004 as well.

