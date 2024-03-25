RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Surprises Sharad Pawar Faction, Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

After weeks of association with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, RSP founder Mahadev Jankar pledges support to BJP-led Mahayuti | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai: Amid speculations that Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) Chief Mahadev Jankar will team up with the Sharad Pawar faction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections breaking ties with the ruling dispensation, he announced his party’s pledge to remain with the BJP-led Mahayuti on Sunday. The latest political development has occurred after it was being claimed that Rashtriya Samaj Party chief Mahadev Jankar had met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar who asked him to contest from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. However, Jankar on Sunday announced that he will remain with the Mahayuti after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

After joining the BJP-led bloc, Jankar said, “I had never broken ties with Mahayuti. I am very much with Mahayuti.” In a joint statement Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the country is taking huge strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in development and hence Jankar will continue to be with the Mahayuti.

Advertisement

BJP has fielded candidate from Madha Lok Sabha seat

In the meeting, it was decided that one parliamentary seat would be allocated to Jankar's party. Jankar said he would work to ensure the victory of Mahayuti candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Notably, after meeting Sharad Pawar in Pune on Wednesday, Jankar expressed displeasure over the saffron party declaring its candidate from the Madha Lok Sabha seat without taking him into confidence.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which declared 20 candidates from Maharashtra in its first list, has renominated Ranjitsinha Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisement

The Madha Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. The first election from this seat was won by Sharad Pawar in 2009. In 2014, the NCP (undivided) retained this seat with Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil defeating Sadabhau Khot, an NDA candidate.

Jankar, who contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in 2014, wields influence among the Dhangar community in western Maharashtra.

