×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 01:22 IST

RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Surprises Sharad Pawar Faction, Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) Chief Mahadev Jankar pledged his support to the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Mahadev Jankar
After weeks of association with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, RSP founder Mahadev Jankar pledges support to BJP-led Mahayuti | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Amid speculations that Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) Chief Mahadev Jankar will team up with the Sharad Pawar faction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections breaking ties with the ruling dispensation, he announced his party’s pledge to remain with the BJP-led Mahayuti on Sunday. The latest political development has occurred after it was being claimed that Rashtriya Samaj Party chief Mahadev Jankar had met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar who asked him to contest from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. However, Jankar on Sunday announced that he will remain with the Mahayuti after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

After joining the BJP-led bloc, Jankar said, “I had never broken ties with Mahayuti. I am very much with Mahayuti.” In a joint statement Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the country is taking huge strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in development and hence Jankar will continue to be with the Mahayuti.

Advertisement

BJP has fielded candidate from Madha Lok Sabha seat

In the meeting, it was decided that one parliamentary seat would be allocated to Jankar's party. Jankar said he would work to ensure the victory of Mahayuti candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Notably, after meeting Sharad Pawar in Pune on Wednesday, Jankar expressed displeasure over the saffron party declaring its candidate from the Madha Lok Sabha seat without taking him into confidence.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which declared 20 candidates from Maharashtra in its first list, has renominated Ranjitsinha Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisement

The Madha Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. The first election from this seat was won by Sharad Pawar in 2009. In 2014, the NCP (undivided) retained this seat with Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil defeating Sadabhau Khot, an NDA candidate.

Jankar, who contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in 2014, wields influence among the Dhangar community in western Maharashtra. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 01:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh

General VK Singh

an hour ago
First Chandra Grahan Of The Year Falls With Holi

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

an hour ago
Mahadev Jankar

Mahadev Jankar Joins NDA

an hour ago
1 killed during shooting in Indianapolis

Shooting in Indianapolis

2 hours ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

2 hours ago
Death due to drowning in tank

Mumbai: Man Drowns

2 hours ago
former calcutta high court judge justice abhijit gangopadhyay

Bengal BJP LS Nominees

2 hours ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 hours ago
AAP leader Atishi

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

2 hours ago
Pawan Kalyan

Janasena Assembly Polls

3 hours ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

BJP Sikkim

3 hours ago
bjp vs ldf

LS seats in Gujarat

3 hours ago
Dewald Brewis

GT vs MI: Top-5 players

3 hours ago
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami on Uttarakhand UCC

3 hours ago
Kerala State President K. Surendran

Surendran Against Gandhi

3 hours ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Mizoram LS Seat

3 hours ago
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.

India Slams Pak at IPU

3 hours ago
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fake 'PA' of Min Held

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Sandeshkhali Probe Picks Pace, CBI Questions Locals

    India News12 hours ago

  2. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups in Bareilly

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo