New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, known for his controversial remarks, once again stirred a political row with his recent comment on inheritance tax in the United States. Pitroda's statement, highlighting the concept of inheritance tax in the US, was promptly seized upon by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections to target the Congress party.

Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress head, made the remark in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier statement on wealth redistribution. He noted that in the US, 55% of a person’s wealth is handed over to the government through inheritance tax, rather than being passed on to their children.

While the Congress swiftly distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks, PM Modi hit out at the party, accusing it of looting people both during and after their lives.

“Congress looting the people Zindagi ke saath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi,” PM Modi said.

Middle class should pay more taxes: Pitroda

This incident is just the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Pitroda. In the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pitroda's suggestion that the middle class should pay more taxes caused trouble for the Congress, requiring clarification from senior party leaders.

“The middle class should pay more taxes to guarantee a minimum income for poor households, they should not be selfish,” Pitroda said in an interview.

Pitroda’s softer stance on Pakistan and opposition to the Balakot airstrikes

Pitroda's softer stance on Pakistan and opposition to the Balakot airstrikes also drew sharp criticism.

“Attack happened in Mumbai also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes. But that is not the correct approach. Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed,” he said.

Pitroda downplays anti-sikh riots

Pitroda’s remark during the election campaign about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots further exacerbated negative sentiments towards the Congress.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claim that “instructions” for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots came from Rajiv Gandhi, Pitroda denied the charge but said, “Ab kya hai ’84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. ’84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?”

Pitroda later apologized for the remarks.

Pitroda questions construction of Ram temple

Pitroda's recent questioning of the focus on the construction of the Ram Temple, rather than pressing national issues, stirred further controversy. His comments, made at an event in the US in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, were seen by the BJP as an attempt to tarnish India's image internationally for political gain.

“When the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi, it bothers me…To me, religion is something very personal, and national issues are education, employment, growth, the economy, inflation, health, the environment, and pollution. But no one speaks about it,” he said.