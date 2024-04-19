Advertisement

New Delhi: As first phase of voting is underway in 21 states, the Samajwadi Party alleged booth capturing in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, April 19.

Samajwadi Party leader and INDI bloc' candidate for Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat Harendra Singh Malik wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding depolyment of paramilitary forces in Muzaffarnagar. Malik alleged that polling booth was captured by Bharatiya Janata Party workers and agents in Kutba village of Muzaffarnagar.

Senior leader Sanjeev Balyan is BJP's candidate for Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, who hails from the same village.

(This is a breaking copy)

