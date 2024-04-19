Updated April 19th, 2024 at 13:07 IST
Samajwadi Party Alleges Booth Capturing in Sanjeev Balyan's Village, Writes to EC
Muzaffarnagar INDI bloc candidate Harendra Singh Malik wrote to the Election Commission, alleging booth capturing by BJP agents in Kutba village
- Elections
- 1 min read
New Delhi: As first phase of voting is underway in 21 states, the Samajwadi Party alleged booth capturing in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, April 19.
Samajwadi Party leader and INDI bloc' candidate for Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat Harendra Singh Malik wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding depolyment of paramilitary forces in Muzaffarnagar. Malik alleged that polling booth was captured by Bharatiya Janata Party workers and agents in Kutba village of Muzaffarnagar.
Senior leader Sanjeev Balyan is BJP's candidate for Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, who hails from the same village.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published April 19th, 2024 at 13:07 IST