Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal Announce Alliance for Lok Sabha Elections, SP Gets 7 Seats
SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced the tie-up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Friday announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, with the RLD saying that the other party will leave seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for its nominees.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced the tie-up for the elections later this year on social media.
"Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory," Yadav said in a post on X.
राष्ट्रीय लोक दल और सपा के गठबंधन की सभी को बधाई!
जीत के लिए सभी एकजुट हो जाएं, जुट जाएं! pic.twitter.com/gIViekBEvV
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 19, 2024
Reposting this tweet, Chaudhary said, "Always ready to protect national and constitutional values. We expect all workers of our alliance to move forward together for the development and prosperity of our region." He also posted pictures of the two leaders shaking hands.
An RLD spokesperson told PTI that the seat-sharing deal was finalised at a meeting between the two leaders.
"The RLD will contest seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh," he said.
The spokesperson did not name the specific seats. However, it is reported that SP has got 7 seats in UP.
