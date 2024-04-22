Advertisement

Lucknow: Putting an end to all speculations, the Samajwadi Party on Monday declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the prestigious Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Tej Pratap Yadav Yadav, who is a grand-nephew of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, had represented the Mainpuri seat from 2014-2019.

There was speculation that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav could contest from the Kannauj seat.

The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Assembly segments: Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna, and Rasulabad. It's a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the major players in this constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak clinched the Kannauj seat for the first time, winning by a margin of 12,353 votes. He secured 5,63,087 votes, garnering a vote share of 49.35%. His closest rival was Dimple Yadav, the SP candidate and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, who received 5,50,734 votes (48.27%). The total valid votes cast were 11,40,496.

In the preceding 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, SP candidate Dimple Yadav retained the Kannauj seat for the second consecutive time, including a bypoll. She garnered 4,89,164 votes, capturing a vote share of 43.89%. The BJP candidate Subrat Pathak stood as the runner-up with 4,69,257 votes (42.10%), losing by a margin of 19,907 votes. The total valid votes polled in this election were 11,14,460. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Nirmal Tiwari secured the third position with 1,27,785 votes (11.46%).