Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Says He’ll Be Stepping Down As Party's General Secretary
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has announced that he'll be stepping down from the post of SP National General Secretary.
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday announced the he'll be stepping down from the post of the party's National General Secretary. In a letter addressed to Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said he will “continue to work to strengthen the party without any post”.
Maurya, who is a member of the state legislative council, posted a copy of his resignation letter on social media platform ‘X’.
Maurya had joined the SP after leaving the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) right before the 2022 elections, and had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.
Maurya has, on several occasions, made controversial remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
(With inputs from PTI)
