Mirzapur: In a surprising move, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday replaced its candidate in the Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party, in its fresh list of 2 candidates, announced the replacement of its Mirzapur Lok Sabha candidate Rajendra S Bind by fielding Ramesh Chand Bind from the seat. Ramesh Chand Bind, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP, elected in the 2019 general elections representing Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Samajwadi Party also named Chhote Lal Kharwar from the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

SP fields outgoing BJP MP in Mirzapur

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the ticket of Rajendra S Bind, who was earlier fielded by the party from the Mirzapur constituency, has created a political chaos among the party leaders.

If sources are to be believed, the decision to change the candidate in Mirzapur with Ramesh Chandra Bind, who is the outgoing BJP MP from Bhadohi, has apparently created a rift among the party leaders.

Ramesh Bind, who is likely to file his nomination on May 14, will take on Apna Dal chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

Earlier, Ramesh Chandra Bind was denied a ticket by his party, prompting him to switch sides ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, another SP candidate from the Robertsganj constituency Chhote Lal Kharwar will contest against Apna Dal candidate Rinki Kol.

Voting in Mirzapur and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

