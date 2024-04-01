×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:35 IST

At 25 Year And 10 months, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Saturday released the list of five candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Sambhavi Choudhary
Sambhavi Choudhary | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Saturday released the list of five candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as part of the seat-sharing deal with the NDA. 

With party chief Chirag Paswam, his brother-in-law contesting from Hajipur and Jamui, respectively, the highlight of the candidate list was candidature of Sambhavi Choudhary. 

Advertisement

Daughter of JD(U) Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary, Sambhavi has been fielded from the Samastipur (Reserved) seat, which was represented by Chirag's cousin Prince Raj. 

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Youngest Dalit Woman Candidate

Sambhavi, 25 year-old, is a third generatation politician and the youngest Dalit woman candidate in the electoral fray this year. Her grandfather Mahavir Choudhary was a former MLA and Bihar minister from Congress.

She completed her graduation from the Lady Shri Ram College and was pursuing her doctorate on “intersectionality of gender and caste in Bihar politics” after completing her masters in sociology from the Delhi School of Economics.

Advertisement

She married Saayan Kunal, son of philanthropist and scholar Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer, who is credited with appointing a number of Dalit priests in temples in Bihar. 

The party's list also featured Veena Devi as the only sitting MP who has been fielded from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat. The party also named Businessman-turned-politician Rajesh Verma's name from the Khagaria segment.    

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a few seconds ago
Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a few seconds ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

3 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

5 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

5 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

9 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

11 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

12 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

13 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

15 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

16 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

16 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

17 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

17 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

20 minutes ago
Securing a Loan Against Property Despite Inconsistent Employment History

Securing a Loan

20 minutes ago
Farrey

OTT Releases This Week

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo