Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Saturday released the list of five candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as part of the seat-sharing deal with the NDA.

With party chief Chirag Paswam, his brother-in-law contesting from Hajipur and Jamui, respectively, the highlight of the candidate list was candidature of Sambhavi Choudhary.

Daughter of JD(U) Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary, Sambhavi has been fielded from the Samastipur (Reserved) seat, which was represented by Chirag's cousin Prince Raj.

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Youngest Dalit Woman Candidate

Sambhavi, 25 year-old, is a third generatation politician and the youngest Dalit woman candidate in the electoral fray this year. Her grandfather Mahavir Choudhary was a former MLA and Bihar minister from Congress.

She completed her graduation from the Lady Shri Ram College and was pursuing her doctorate on “intersectionality of gender and caste in Bihar politics” after completing her masters in sociology from the Delhi School of Economics.

She married Saayan Kunal, son of philanthropist and scholar Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer, who is credited with appointing a number of Dalit priests in temples in Bihar.

The party's list also featured Veena Devi as the only sitting MP who has been fielded from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat. The party also named Businessman-turned-politician Rajesh Verma's name from the Khagaria segment.