×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Samosa, Bikes to Helicopter Rides: Election Commission to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

Officials in all districts have been told by the EC to make a list of prices for all the things used by political parties and candidates during their campaigns.

Reported by: Digital Desk
EC to set prices after consultation on campaign essentials
EC to set prices after consultation on campaign essentials | Image:Election Comission/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The countdown has begun for the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, which could happen any time in the next week. Right now, before the elections are announced, the Election Commission is getting ready to watch how much candidates spend during the elections. Officials in every district have been told to make a list of prices for all the things used by political parties and candidates during their campaigns, said media reports. This includes prices for items like samosas, food plates, helicopters, DJs, and vehicles like tempos.

What's interesting is that after the Election Commission's instructions, some districts have set prices for things used in election campaigns.

Advertisement

EC to Set Prices After Consultation 

According to the Commission, these prices should be decided after talking with political parties. Also, the expenses of each candidate in the election should be calculated using these prices. For example, the cost of renting vehicles used in campaigns should be added to all the candidates' expenses at the same rates. This will make sure that everyone spends money transparently during the elections. During this time, the Commission has suggested that all districts include local-level election items in the list. The observers posted in the districts have also been told to provide this list, reports added.

Advertisement

Using a helicopter will add Rupees 2.30 lakh to a candidate's expenses. Following the Commission's instructions, the District Election Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar near Delhi has made a list of about 280 things used in elections. If a candidate uses a helicopter, Rs 2.30 lakh will be added to their election expenses, while using a drone will add Rs 16 thousand. The price of one plate of food has been set at Rs 100 and the price of one samosa at Rs 10.

Further same media report stated that candidates have been cautioned about necessary affidavits during nomination. The Election Commission has alerted all District Election Officers about mandatory affidavits that candidates must submit during nomination. It's been said that criminal and financial details of any candidate should be taken during nomination.

Advertisement

Take Affidavit from All Candidates: EC Issues Guideline 

Instructions have also been given to take an affidavit from all candidates during nomination, stating that they don't have any outstanding electricity, water bills, or rent. It's important because during nomination, some candidates' papers might get rejected due to missing information. For example, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 51 candidates filed nominations from the Lucknow seat, but 37 of these nominations were rejected during scrutiny. Similarly, 25 people filed nominations from the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat, but 13 nominations were cancelled after scrutiny.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education31 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo