New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday fulfilled its mandate by making public the comprehensive list of donors who purchased electoral bonds and the recipients. This significant disclosure comes following the directive of the Supreme Court, compelling transparency in electoral funding processes. This information, supplied in two distinct sets, sheds light on the intricacies of electoral funding over the period from April 1, 2019, to February 15, 2024. The second set of data reveals the date of encashment of electoral bonds, along with the denomination of each bond and the respective political party that encashed it. With a total of 22,030 bonds encashed by political parties, this data, listed in Table 2, provides a comprehensive overview of the utilization of electoral bonds by various parties.

J-K National Conference, BJD, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party also among electoral bonds recipients. Moreover, recipients of funds through electoral bonds include BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, said the data released by EC.