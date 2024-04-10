×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

‘Seasonal Sanatani’: BJP Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav for Eating Fish During Navratri

BJP slammed RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri and called him a ‘seasonal Sanatani.’

Reported by: Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a blistering attack on RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri and called him a ‘seasonal Sanatani.’ 

The RJD leader took to X and shared a video in which was seen having fish in a helicopter after a campaign with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni. 

Reacting to the video, BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh called Tejashwi Yadav “seasonal sanatani".

"Tejashwi Yadav is an 'election sanatani'. They do politics of appeasement by wearing the mask of Sanatan. He is a fan of appeasement, a vote dealer," Singh said.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha also slammed the RJD leader for "bringing shame to religion and values". "He (Tejashwi Yadav) wants to become a sanatani but could not learn sanatani values. Eats mutton in Sawan and fish in Navratri just for votes. These people insult religion," Sinha said.

During Navratri, most Hindus avoid eating onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food during the nine-day festival.

Responding to the BJP's attack on viral video, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said, "If it's a thing to eat, shouldn't we eat? The date of April 8 is clearly there in the video. But the opposition has nothing in the name of agenda. It's about people's choice of what they want to eat."


 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

