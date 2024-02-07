Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Seat-sharing Dilemma in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Crucial Meet Today in Mumbai ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Sources revealed that efforts are underway to include Prakash Ambedkar in MVA, but it may come at the cost of sacrificing seats as per the demands of VBA.

Sandip Singh
Seat-sharing Dilemma in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Crucial Meet Today in Mumbai ahead of Lok Sabha Elections | Image:PTI/File
Mumbai: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has convened for a second round of discussions on Tuesday to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls. Sanjay Raut, addressing the media today, stated, "There are 4-5 seats on which we are yet to make decisions. These discussions will take place today. They are minor issues and will be resolved."

A source within the Maha Vikas Aghadi revealed, "Approximately 30 to 40 seats were discussed in the previous meeting. There are more seats to be addressed. There are 8 to 10 seats claimed by Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, but a thorough discussion will decide the allocation."

Simultaneously, a senior Maharashtra Congress leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, shared, "Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, decisions on 18 seats are finalised, while 18 seats are yet to be decided. In some constituencies where Congress narrowly lost, we have sought seats based on the merits of the candidates, given the circumstances."

Prakash Ambedkar's Inclusion Requires Seat Sacrifice within MVA

The sources revealed that efforts are underway to include Prakash Ambedkar in the alliance, but it may come at the cost of sacrificing seats as per the demands of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

"We want Prakash Ambedkar in the alliance. Discussions on seat sharing are ongoing, but we may have to sacrifice seats as per Ambedkar's demands. His support is crucial for us, and members of the alliance will need to make concessions," noted a source.

Ambedkar Advocates Equal Seat Distribution

Earlier in the week, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar stressed on the need for equal seat distribution within the alliance. He stated, “Congress is playing double games. They should set aside arrogance and ego to defeat BJP. Seat sharing should be equal in an alliance. If they need my support, they must distribute seats respectfully. I have an offer from BJP for 120 seats in Lok Sabha. The MVA cannot ignore, and if they are willing to discuss, they should respect their partners.”

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

