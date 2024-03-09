×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Roadblock in Odisha as BJP Unhappy With BJD's Offer For Lok Sabha & Assembly

BJP has asked for 14 out of 21 seats for the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJD is unwilling to provide that space to the BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik
PM Modi and Naveen Patnaik | Image:@Naveen_Odisha/X
New Delhi: In a big development, the BJP state unit chief in Odisha Manmohan Samal on Friday hinted that the party is most likely to fight solo from the state, quashing reports of a possible BJP-BJD alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rumours have been rife of a pre-poll alliance between the erstwhile NDA allies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik s a "popular CM." Talking to reporters, Samal remained confident of the BJP forming the government in Odisha and winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the talks of reviving the BJP-BJD alliance hit a roadblock over seat-sharing talks for the state assembly elections. In Odisha, both Lok Sabha and VIdhan Sabha elections are fought simultaneously. According to our sources, the BJD wanted to field candidates in 100 out of 147 Assembly seats which was not acceptable for BJP. Since the ruling party in the state had won 114 seats last Assembly elections, it demanded to field candidates in at least 112 seats. Saying that BJD's proposition will affect BJP's poll prospects in the state, a BJP state functionary told Republic that the BJD's demand of fielding candidates in 75 per cent of the seats in the Assembly elections is not acceptable.

On the other hand, the BJP has asked for 14 out of 21 seats for the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJD is unwilling to provide that space to the BJP. Last Lok Sabha polls, the BJD had won 12 seats while the BJP had won only eight. "It would be suicidal for us to contest in less than 10 seats," a senior BJD leader told Republic.

On Friday, Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das had landed in Delhi to meet BJP's High Command in a bid to finalise the seat-sharing deal in Odisha.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

