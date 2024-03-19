×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Security Beefed Up in J&K, Ladakh Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Additional security forces will be deployed in the two Union Territories from anytime now.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Security in Elections
Many joint drills and meetings have been started in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. | Image:PTI-File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: Weeks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, security has been heightened in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to thwart nefarious attempts of Pakistan-based terrorists to create any possible hindrance during the polls. 

Additional security forces will be deployed in the two Union Territories from anytime now.

Advertisement

CAPF companies will be stationed in every Lok Sabha constituency to conduct drills and operations to counter potential threats from across the border.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are mobilizing reserved battalions of Jammu Kashmir Armed Police and IRP for election duties to bolster security against any negative situations.

Advertisement

The Election Commission of India has already approved deployment of 635 paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and 57 in Ladakh amidst heightened security concerns. 

36 paramilitary companies have been retained for EVM/Strong Rooms guarding and counting centre arrangements to further fortify security measures against potential terrorist threats and other important reasons.

Advertisement

Many joint drills and meetings have been started in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On The Festival

Holi 2024 Wishes

2 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

8 minutes ago
Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

Chinese Visa 'Scam'

10 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

11 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

11 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

13 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

13 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

14 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

19 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

20 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

21 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

21 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

23 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

23 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

24 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

25 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

26 minutes ago
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez vs Messi

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo