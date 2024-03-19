Many joint drills and meetings have been started in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. | Image: PTI-File Photo

Jammu: Weeks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, security has been heightened in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to thwart nefarious attempts of Pakistan-based terrorists to create any possible hindrance during the polls.

Additional security forces will be deployed in the two Union Territories from anytime now.

CAPF companies will be stationed in every Lok Sabha constituency to conduct drills and operations to counter potential threats from across the border.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are mobilizing reserved battalions of Jammu Kashmir Armed Police and IRP for election duties to bolster security against any negative situations.

The Election Commission of India has already approved deployment of 635 paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and 57 in Ladakh amidst heightened security concerns.

36 paramilitary companies have been retained for EVM/Strong Rooms guarding and counting centre arrangements to further fortify security measures against potential terrorist threats and other important reasons.

Many joint drills and meetings have been started in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.