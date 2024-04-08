×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Security Lapse? Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM on Campaign Vehicle | VIDEO

In the video, a man wielding a pistol was caught garlanding the Chief Minister, raising serious concerns about the safety protocols in place.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM
Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM | Image:Republic Digital
Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing election campaign for the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, an alarming incident came to light as a video surfaced showing a security breach during Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's roadshow. In the video, a man wielding a pistol was caught garlanding the Chief Minister, raising serious concerns about the safety protocols in place.   

“Not certain of the reality, whether the man has a license or not. Not sure if the man is a police personnel in civil dress. But yes, it seems there was a security lapse. I will speak to both CM Siddaramaiah and the Police Commissioner. Police should be alert, such incidents must not be repeated”, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy told Republic. 

In a reminiscent security breach incident from 2015, during Siddaramaiah's tenure, a similar event hit the headlines when a former Congress MLA presented the Chief Minister with a battery-operated garland. 

The ex-legislator welcomed Siddaramaiah with this unique garland, adorned with LED lights, right within the confines of the CM's office on the third floor of Vidhan Soudha. The garland, said to have been transported in a plain cardboard box, was unwrapped in the CM's presence, highlighting a lapse in security protocols.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

