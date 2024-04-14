×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Security Personnel Airlifted to Snow-Bound Kishtwar Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

A total of 188 security personnel, including 144 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 44 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, were airlifted.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kishtwar Helipad
Kishtwar Helipad | Image:Twitter/@ECI
Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, a significant deployment of security personnel has been executed in the snow-bound Marwah and Warwan areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. A total of 188 security personnel, including 144 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 44 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, were airlifted by three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters to these remote pockets.

This marks the first-ever airlift of personnel and materials for the Lok Sabha elections in India, highlighting the logistical challenges posed by the terrain and weather conditions in the region. The road connectivity to Marwah and Warwan via Sinthan and Margamtop, situated at an altitude of 12,500 feet, presents significant transportation challenges due to heavy snowfall.

Here is what you need to know

Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, P K Pole, has overseen special arrangements for the safe transportation of polling parties, election logistics, and materials to 31 polling booths, including 19 in Marwah and 12 in Warwan. The deployment of security personnel in these remote areas is part of comprehensive security measures being implemented across Kishtwar district in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

Efficiently addressing the logistical challenges, a total of 16 sorties were conducted to transport security personnel to Marwah and Warwan. The joint efforts of the district election office, Kishtwar, and the Indian Air Force have ensured the timely deployment of personnel to safeguard the electoral process in these challenging terrains.

As preparations for the Lok Sabha elections intensify, the successful airlift of security personnel underscores the commitment to conducting free, fair, and safe elections in the region, despite the formidable logistical hurdles posed by the snow-bound pockets of Kishtwar district.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

