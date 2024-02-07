English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Faction's Press Conference Shows Its Frustration, Says Shinde Shiv Sena

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Sena faction.

Press Trust Of India
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Image:PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-headed faction, saying its press conference held a day ago reveals its frustration. It also alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) forced its party workers to attend the press conference organised in Mumbai.

The Sena (UBT) on Tuesday held what it called as a "mega press conference" and "people's court" in Mumbai, where Uddhav Thackeray launched a broadside against Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar over his decision to recognise the CM Shinde-led party as the real Shiv Sena.

Narwekar on January 10 gave a long-awaited ruling that the Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena while dismissing disqualification petitions filed by both Shinde and Thackeray camps against each other's MLAs following a split in the party in June 2022.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde-led Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, "This press conference by Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday was held out of frustration. People do such kind of things when they are frustrated." 

"This press conference proves that they have lost their existence. Shiv Sainiks were forcibly brought and made to attend the press conference. It was not a press conference, but a party rally," he added.

CM Shinde's Shiv Sena has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the legality of the decision taken by Speaker Narwekar to not disqualify 14 MLAs belonging to the rival faction headed by Thackeray.

Referring to it, Shirsat said, "We are not criticising the decision of Speaker Rahul Narwekar. But if we are right, then why the 14 MLAs of the Thackeray-led faction were not disqualified?" 

When asked about a viral photograph of CM Shinde touching the feet of Uddhav Thackeray from the time when the Shiv Sena was undivided, he said, “If you think that a cultured person touches your feet because he is helpless, then this is foolishness. Even we touched his (Uddhav Thackeray's) feet before 2018. But in 2019, when he joined hands with Congress and NCP, then a rebellion took place in the party.”

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

