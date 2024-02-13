English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Senior Congress MLA Sparks Controversy, Criticises Own Party for Neglecting Veerashaiva Lingayats

In a letter, Shamanur Shivashankarappa not only congratulated JP Nadda but also appreciated the prominence given to Lingayats by the BJP.

Digital Desk
Senior Congress MLA Shamanur Sparks Controversy, Criticizes Own Party for Neglecting Veerashaiva Lingayats
Senior Congress MLA Shamanur Sparks Controversy, Criticizes Own Party for Neglecting Veerashaiva Lingayats | Image:X
Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA and former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa has sparked controversy by openly expressing his dissatisfaction with his party's approach. Addressing a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda, the senior Congress leader raised concerns about how Congress is treating the Veerashaiva Lingayats.

In the letter, Shamanur Shivashankarappa not only congratulated JP Nadda but also appreciated the prominence given to Lingayats by the BJP. Indirectly pointing fingers at his own party, Shivashankarappa suggested that the Congress has been neglecting the interests of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

In the controversial letter Shamanur Shivashankarappa express his discontent in how Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders have found recognition and prominence in the BJP but have been neglected within Congress. The letter read, “The BJP has given importance to Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders like Late BB Shivappa, BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and so on. These leaders from our community played a pivotal role in organising and strengthening the BJP in the state of Karnataka.”

This move by Shamanur Shivashankarappa has ignited a fresh debate ahea dof the Lok Sabha elections as he brings caste equations into the forefront once again. Known for his influential role in Veerashaiva Lingayat politics, his letter serves as a veiled warning to the Congress leadership, stating that the community is closely observing the party's actions.

While expressing his displeasure at the alleged negligence of Lingayats within the Congress, Shivashankarappa's letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge also underscored the deep-seated concerns within the party. As a senior Congress MLA and the national president of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa's dissenting voice adds a layer of complexity to the political landscape of Congress in the lead-up to the elections. 

 

 

 

