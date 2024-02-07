Advertisement

New Delhi: A prominent politician in Kerala and seven time MLA PC George on Wednesday merged his Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party with the BJP in New Delhi.

The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party formed by George had earlier joined NDA, but the tie up did not last long. George told reporters that the general feeling of the party workers was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to his high caliber.

Advertisement

Hence the option of merging with BJP was considered, according to reports. Even as there were reports that George might seek either Kottayam or Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat from BJP, George said that he would not make any such demand but would contest if the party demands.

Sources said that the BJP feared that if George's party was made a coalition partner in the NDA the chances of the party leaving the front later on could not be ruled out, especially since George often switched sides. Hence the BJP gave the option of the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party merging with the BJP.

Advertisement

George had been a prominent leader of the regional parties Kerala Congress(Mani) and Kerala Congress (Joseph) which were part of both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front over the years.

Later he distanced himself from both the fronts and scripted success in the 2016 Assembly election from his home turf Poonajar, which is in Kottayam district and part of adjacent Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. But he got defeated in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

George's merger with the BJP could be considered as part of BJP's Christian outreach programme.