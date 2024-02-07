Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Seven-Time Kerala MLA PC George's Party Merges With BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

A prominent politician in Kerala and seven time MLA PC George on Wednesday merged his Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party with the BJP.

Ronit Singh
Seven-Time Kerala MLA PC George's Party Merges With BJP
Seven-Time Kerala MLA PC George's Party Merges With BJP | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A prominent politician in Kerala and seven time MLA PC George on Wednesday merged his Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party with the BJP in New Delhi. 

The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party formed by George had earlier joined NDA, but the tie up did not last long. George told reporters that the general feeling of the party workers was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to his high caliber. 

Advertisement

Hence the option of merging with BJP was considered, according to reports. Even as there were reports that George might seek either Kottayam or Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat from BJP, George said that he would not make any such demand but would contest if the party demands.

Sources said that the BJP feared that if George's party was made a coalition partner in the NDA the chances of the party leaving the front later on could not be ruled out, especially since George often switched sides. Hence the BJP gave the option of the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party merging with the BJP.

Advertisement

George had been a prominent leader of the regional parties Kerala Congress(Mani) and Kerala Congress (Joseph) which were part of both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front over the years.

Later he distanced himself from both the fronts and scripted success in the 2016 Assembly election from his home turf Poonajar, which is in Kottayam district and part of adjacent Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. But he got defeated in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

George's merger with the BJP could be considered as part of BJP's Christian outreach programme.

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement