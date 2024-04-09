×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Nation Wants To Know/ Shah Rukh Khan's Daring Stunt in Koyla Celebrates 27th Anniversary

As Koyla celebrates its 27th anniversary, we look back at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic stunt where he ran amidst flames without a body double.

Reported by: Shamsher Malik
manoj tiwari
manoj tiwari | Image:r bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Despite not being a commercial success, the 1990s Bollywood film Koyla has left a lasting impact on audiences with its captivating locations and action-packed sequences. On April 7, 2024, the film celebrated its 27th anniversary since its release. To mark the occasion, a social media user shared a snippet of an old interview with Lehren Retro featuring Shah Rukh Khan and director Rakesh Roshan discussing the iconic scene where Khan ran amidst flames consuming his body. The impressive aspect of this scene was that SRK performed the risky stunt himself, without the use of a body double.

In the video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Roshan praises SRK as a "daring person." He recalls being scared when he saw Khan running amidst the flames. In the video, SRK reveals that many questioned his decision to perform the stunt on his own. However, he responds with a profound statement, saying, "When a person is on fire, they run very fast."

with Lehren Retro in which Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s director Rakesh Roshan discussed the iconic scene where Khan ran amidst flames consuming his body. The fact that SRK carried out the risky stunt himself—without the help of a body double—is what made this scene impressive

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Donald Trump

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

2 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Virender Sehwag

Sehwag on Chahal

2 minutes ago
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Chanu delighted to return

7 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

7 minutes ago
Sehwag destroys Faf du Plessis

Sehwag destroys Faf

11 minutes ago
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under Russian control.

IAEA on Drone Attack

12 minutes ago
Arijit Singh and Badshah

Badshah-Arijit's Video

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
wanindu hasaranga AP

SRH sign SL international

16 minutes ago
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting

Petrol Pump

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
India's Beloved Meme Page Makes Bold Move

India's Beloved Meme Page

22 minutes ago
Synchron

Synchron trials at scale

34 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev extends apology

35 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

35 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Slams Fake Account

39 minutes ago
Dev Patel

Dev On Being Indian

40 minutes ago
Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead of 'Border March'

Border March

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News6 hours ago

  2. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News7 hours ago

  4. 48 Hrs, 1,400 KM: How Delhi Police Chased Down Murder Accused

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo