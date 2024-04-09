Advertisement

Despite not being a commercial success, the 1990s Bollywood film Koyla has left a lasting impact on audiences with its captivating locations and action-packed sequences. On April 7, 2024, the film celebrated its 27th anniversary since its release. To mark the occasion, a social media user shared a snippet of an old interview with Lehren Retro featuring Shah Rukh Khan and director Rakesh Roshan discussing the iconic scene where Khan ran amidst flames consuming his body. The impressive aspect of this scene was that SRK performed the risky stunt himself, without the use of a body double.

In the video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Roshan praises SRK as a "daring person." He recalls being scared when he saw Khan running amidst the flames. In the video, SRK reveals that many questioned his decision to perform the stunt on his own. However, he responds with a profound statement, saying, "When a person is on fire, they run very fast."

