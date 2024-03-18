Advertisement

Jagtial: Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader over his controversial 'Shakti' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship them. Addressing a rally in Telangana's Jagtial, PM Modi said, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'...(I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters)."

He said the nation dedicated 'Chandrayaan's success to 'Shiv Shakti' and the opposition parties are talking of destroying 'Shakti'. "On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDI alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto in the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they said their fight was against 'Shakti'.Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'Shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's 'pujari',” he added.

Stating that people's support to BJP is growing continuously in Telangana, Modi said as the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana, while Congress and BRS will be wiped out. The whole country is saying -- more than 400 (seats for NDA) on June 4 (counting day), PM Modi stated alleging that Congress has made Telangana its 'ATM state', he said the "looted money is going to Delhi".

PM Modi in Telangana: His Top Quotes

"The biggest festival of democracy begins. On May 13 the voters of Telangana will script history"

"Support for the BJP is increasing for the BJP in Telangana. As May 13 is coming closer, the wave of BJP in Telangana is sweeping the Congress and BRS.”

"Can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'..."

"It is BRS who has misused people's faith, formed government & then betrayed their trust. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. And now, Congress has made Telangana its 'personal ATM'."

“I give the guarantee to the people of Telangana that I will not leave the people looting the state. The dynastic parties have only come to politics to loot the people.”

What Rahul Had Said?

Addressing a rally of the INDI alliance at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park after the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without “EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax”.

"Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a ‘mask’ who works for a ‘Shakti’ (power). He is a shallow man who doesn’t have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said. He had further claimed, “A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in front of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this.”