Advertisement

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after the latter's speech in Jaipur.

Kharge, while addressing a gathering in Jaipur, criticised the BJP for speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajasthan's Churu, said, “Are bhai, yahan ke logon se kya wasta hai (what has it got to do with the people here)?" Kharge is heard asking in the clip. The Congress chief also incorrectly referred to Article 371 instead of Article 370, which had granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir and was annulled by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019."

Advertisement

Coming down heavily at Kharge and the 'Congress' culture,' Shah on X, wrote, "It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya waasta hai?”

He added, “I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India. The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress.”

Advertisement

It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, "Kashmir se kya waasta hai?"



I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of… pic.twitter.com/cFeO80XBxl — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 6, 2024

He concluded by writing, "And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now."

Advertisement

BJP President JP Nadda, shared a short clip of Kharge's speech on X, in which he is heard targeting the ruling party for talking about the removal of Article 370 in Rajasthan.

Nadda also seized on the issue to slam the Congress. In a post on X, he said, “Another day, another gem from Congress! Kharge Ji displays the typical Congress mindset which wanted Jammu and Kashmir to remain disconnected from the rest of India. He doesn't even know that the Article in question is Article 370 and not 371.”

Advertisement

Another day, another gem from Congress! Kharge Ji displays the typical Congress mindset which wanted Jammu and Kashmir to remain disconnected from the rest of India. He doesn’t even know that that Article in question is Article 370 and not 371!



Jammu and Kashmir will remain an… pic.twitter.com/JMy6zUFGpf — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) April 6, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India, the BJP chief said, adding that the removal of Article 370 is very much linked to national pride and the unity as well as the integrity of India.

Advertisement

The Congress will never understand such emotions, he said.

Responding to the reactions by the Union Home Minister and the BJP Chief, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X and wrote, “Today by a slip of the tongue in his speech in Jaipur, @INCIndia President Mallikarjun Kharge ji mistakenly said that Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371.”

Advertisement

Today by a slip of the tongue in his speech in Jaipur, @INCIndia President Mallikarjun Kharge ji mistakenly said that Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371. Kharge ji clearly meant Article 370.



Amit Shah immediately pounced on the Congress President. But the truth is… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 6, 2024

He added, "Kharge ji clearly meant Article 370. Amit Shah immediately pounced on the Congress President. But the truth is that Modi does indeed want to change Article 371-A relating to Nagaland, Article 371-B relating to Assam, Article 371-C relating to Manipur, Article 371-F relating to Sikkim, Article 371-G relating to Mizoram, and Article 371-H relating to Arunachal Pradesh. Incidentally, @khargeji was the man singularly responsible for Article 371-J relating to the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region - which he got accomplished only after Dr. Manmohan Singh became PM. Amit Shah got all excited and agitated because Khargeji inadvertently exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan on Article 371; now that they have gotten Article 370 out of the way."

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)