Rift in INDI: Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction Questions Delay in Declaring Candidates by Congress

Panaji, Goa: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, Sharad Pawar’s party has questioned the Congress over delay in declaring candidates of the Opposition’s INDI alliance in Goa.

Leaders of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Wednesday expressed their displeasure over the "delay" by Congress in declaring INDIA bloc candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state.

NCP (SP) Goa unit chief Jose Philip D'Souza said that all members of the INDIA alliance met in Goa on March 6 at a meeting chaired by Congress' Goa desk incharge Manikrao Thakre where it was decided that Congress will field candidates on both seats of Goa.

"It was decided to set up a coordination committee within two days but till now there is no news about it. There is also a delay in announcing candidates. Congress should not wait anymore. We are waiting to campaign for the official candidates but we don't know whom the tickets would be given," D'Souza said.

Congress to Contest on Both Lok Sabha Seats of Goa

Earlier, under the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDI bloc, the parties had arrived at consensus that Congress would field candidates in North Goa and South Goa constituencies.

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar said the party has already begun campaigning in both the parliamentary constituencies when contacted by PTI. He said the Congress would declare candidates soon. "We will declare candidates any time now," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)