'She Ate Beef': Kangana Denounces 'Shameful' Rumours, Calls Congress 'Anti-Women'

New Delhi: BJP Candidate for Lok Sabha elections and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday denounced claims that stated she consumed beef and other red meat in the past.

The actor-turned-politician contesting from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh on BJP ticket clarified that she doesn't eat red meat and called the rumours 'baseless'.

Slamming those spreading misinformation ahead of polls, she took to social media platform Instagram and called the claims ‘shameful’ and added that people are trying to tarnish her image.

The heated reaction is followed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's claim that Kangana had in the past stated she ate beef.

“I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that Kangana had shared a post on X in which she said she liked and ate beef.

Criticising Congress leader's comment, BJP leader Shaina NC said, “He is the leader of the Congress party in Maharashtra who is so defunct of ideology that he has the audacity to say that Kangana Ranaut was given a ticket because she is a beef eater. This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments.”

She also claimed that the Congress was ‘anti-women’ and cited MP Randeep Surjewala’s comments about Hema Malini.