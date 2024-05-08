Advertisement

New Delhi: Reacting strongly to Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's racist slur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lambasted Rahul Gandhi and said India will not tolerate this insult. 'I want to ask a serious question today...I am very angry today, if someone abuses me I can take it but this philosopher of 'Shehzada' has given such a big abuse that has filled me with anger. Will the potential of the people of the country be decided on the skin colour? asked PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Warangal, Telangana.

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul, PM Modi further said, “Who gave this right to 'Shehzada'? The people dancing with the Consitution on their heads are insulting my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour. Shehzade aapko jawaab dena padega'. My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this."

Comparing Pitroda with the third umpire in cricket, PM Modi asserted,"I got to know that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of 'Shehzada' and just like the third umpire in cricket this 'Shehzada' takes advice from the third umpire."

Upping the ante further, PM Modi said, "I was thinking a lot that Droupadi Murmu who has a very good reputation and is the daughter of the Adiwasi (tribal) family, then why is Congress trying so hard to defeat her but today I got to know the reason. This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour...", PM Modi said.

What Sam Pitroda Had Said?

While commenting on the diversity of India's population, Sam Pitroda sparked a row stating that individuals in the East resemble those of Chinese descent, while those in the South have features akin to Africans. "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters," said Pitroda during an interview with The Statesman.

This comes days after Pitoda came under fire for terming inheritance tax an “interesting idea” and said these are issued that will need to be discussed. Pitroda said, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair.”

Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda's Remarks

Meanwhile, the Congress party has distanced itself from Pitroda's comments saying that they did not reflect the view of the party at all times. "The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on 'X'.…