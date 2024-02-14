Shinde Holds Midnight Talks With Deputies At Varsha Bungalow To Chalk Out Lok Sabha Polls Strategy

Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday midnight held a meeting with his Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the state's CM.

The meeting, conducted in the presence of leaders from the NDA alliance, was to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said Devendra Faddnavis, adding that seat-sharing talks were also held between the alliance partners.

Advertisement

“Late night a meeting was held between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers at Varsha Bungalow. When the time comes, it'll be known who will fill the nomination for Rajya Sabha. In this meeting, the strategy for Lok Sabha elections was discussed, as which candidate of which party will contest from where and which seat will go to which party. All the prominent leaders of all three parties were present in the meeting,” said Fadnavis.

The development follows the exit of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan from the Congress. He joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Advertisement

"It is a matter of happiness that a senior Maharashtra leader - who has been elected to the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha and has worked as twice as CM - has joined the BJP," Fadnavis said.

At a press conference after joining the BJP, Chavan expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. "I joined the BJP today. I am grateful to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and others."

Advertisement

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra."







Advertisement







