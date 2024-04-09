×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Shivraj Chouhan Takes 'No Fuel in Congress' Dig After Rahul Gandhi's Chopper Grounded in MP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a sharp jibe at Rahul Gandhi whose stay in Shahdol was extended after the chopper that he was travelling in ran out of fuel.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Rahul Gandhi having dinner with party colleagues in Shahdol, MP on Monday, April 8.
Rahul Gandhi having dinner with party colleagues in Shahdol, MP on Monday, April 8. | Image:X
  2 min read
Shahdol: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took a sharp jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whose stay in Shahdol was extended after the chopper that he was travelling in ran out of fuel. 

Reacting to the development, Chouhan mentioned that it's not the chopper, but the Congress party which has ran out of fuel. 

Taking to X, Shivraj Singh's Office wrote, "Rahul Gandhi said his helicopter could not take off as it ran out of fuel. It is not the helicopter but the Congress, who has run out of fuel."

Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in MP's Mandla and Shahdol, where Lok Sabha polls will take place on April 26.

"His (Rahul Gandhi's) helicopter could not take off due to bad weather in Shahdol. Gandhi was supposed to fly to Jabalpur from where he was to leave for Delhi," MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told the media.

Rahul Gandhi would stay overnight at a hotel in Shahdol and leave at 6 am on Tuesday, Patwari said.


 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

