Siddaramaiah Defiant Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Made By His Son Against Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah on Monday remained defiant on his son's ‘derogatory’ remarks against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

“BJP doesn't know the culture itself. What Yathindra said was on the basis of what Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave to a court. So did CBI write wrong? He didn't tell that to insult Amit Shah,” said Siddaramaiah defending his son Yathindra.

Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday attacked Shah by accusing him of being a 'goonda, rowdy' and affirmed that PM Modi has 'such persons as his associates'.

“He (Amit Shah) faces murder charges in Gujarat. He has a background in criminal activities. But now, he is in a high position in the country," said Yathindra while addressing a Congress meeting in the town.

Stepping up the ante against the Centre, he said, “They had promised to create 2 crore jobs for the unemployed. Now, they say it is not the responsibility of the central government to create jobs. They promised to bring black money. But what happened? They have not even disclosed the names of account holders in Swiss banks”.

BJP Moves EC

The BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Friday, accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a letter to the poll body, the state unit of the BJP alleged that Yathindra Siddaramaiah's remarks during a party meeting in Hanur town of Chamarajanagara district were a breach of the MCC guidelines issued by the EC.

The letter added that such personal attacks on political leaders were unacceptable and demanded action against the former MLA for his comments.