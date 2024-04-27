Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied any cold war with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah was reacting to the claim of “internal sabotage” in the Karnataka Congress, made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. “There is no cold war between me and DK Shivakumar. That statement is from Assam CM, not from the PM of India or not from BJP President. He (Sarma) is not the Opposition leader of Karnataka,” said Siddaramaiah.

While addressing the media in Kalaburagi today, Siddaramaiah questioned Himanta Biswa Sarma's knowledge about Karnataka.

On Friday, Himanta Biswa Sarma was in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spoke about the rift in the Karnataka Congress in the interview.

‘Internal sabotage in Karnataka’

About the Congress in Karnataka amidst the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed, “After the Neha (Hiremath) murder and Muslim reservation, the Congress scored self-goals. Congress won't win seats in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar sabotaged the Lok Sabha Elections for the Congress from within."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed confidence that the BJP will win in south India in this General Election.

Speaking about why voter turnout is low during the Lok Sabha Elections in some regions, Himanta Biswa Sarma told Republic, “Voting has come down. Those voters are of Congress and it is against them that the BJP voters have voted. We are getting a huge turnout. We are winning all 10 seats. Congress mobilisation is not there. BJP can be responsible for up to 60% of the voters. If there is less voter turnout, it is 40% that belong to the Opposition. In Tamil Nadu, if AIADMK, DMK and Congress supporters have not turned out, how am I responsible for it?”

Himanta Biswa Sarma called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “projected candidate for the INDI Alliance”. He further claimed that the “Congress will get below 40 seats. Nobody is going to vote for the Congress this election”.

BJP will get Muslim vote in Assam

In the interview, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further explained the interesting phenomenon of the Muslim vote in Assam. “Assam is seeing an interesting phenomenon. Muslim people of the deprived classes joining in my rally are much more than the traditional party members. I have broken the Muslim vote 50:50. Shattered it down the middle,” said Sarma.

“In Assam, 36% are Muslim voters, 4% are Christian voters. But there is a huge shift. Muslims in large numbers have come out in BJP rallies. And they are openly voting for BJP. There should be a caste census for Muslims, too. Muslim communities are demanding a caste census. When Modi ji will be the Prime Minister (for the third time), there will be more demand for the caste census among the Muslim community. BJP’s voting increased by 35% in Lok Sabha Elections 2024,” added Sarma.

It remains to be seen whether DK Shivakumar will react to the statement of Himanta Biswa Sarma, after Siddaramaiah's clarification.