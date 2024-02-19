Advertisement

New Delhi: After back to back debacle, the Congress party appears to be on the brink of collapse amid biggest of the players snubbing the party one after the other ahead of the 2024 biggest political battle during the Lok Sabha polls. After former-Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan in Maharashtra switched his side from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), speculations are rife that former-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath too can join the saffron party ending his decades old association with the Grand Old party.

The steep downfall of the Indian National Congress (INC) is being considered as jolt to a healthy democracy. The political experts believe that a healthy democracy needs to have a strong opposition and after the ruling BJP, only Congress has a national representation across the country.

Madhya Pradesh Congress issues list of former-party leaders who joined BJP

In an attempt to control the situation raised after the speculations of Kamal Nath defecting to the BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Congress party unit on Sunday appeared to be resorting to mockery to the former-party leaders, who left the party, by issuing a list of former-party leaders questioning their present political status in the BJP.

The gesture is being considered as party’s top leaders advice to the leaders, who are speculated to ditch the party including Kamal Nath and his supporters.

Reports claimed that the MP Congress released the list of those who left the party in the last 5 years, which includes the names of 62 big leaders.

Amid the buzz over Kamal Nath ditching the Congress, let us analyse the reasons behind the back to back exit of leaders from the party.

Family politics

Change is the need of the time, be it a person or an organization, but the oldest party, is neither changing its mentality nor its working style despite continuous political losses. With the Congress party’s shrinking zone across the country, the political experts believe that the young and the senior leaders of the party have also faded up with the politics in the party centred to only one family.

As per the claims, the party leaders have realised that the party is for the leaders, who are bound for family loyalty more than party loyalty.

A former-party leader stated that workers in the Congress party are now treated as an army, while the Gandhi family remains as the boss.

The phenomenon of circumambulation of around 4 to 6 top leaders in the party is the only method to earn an important place in the party ensuring political growth of the leaders.

Alleged anti-Hindu stance

A senior political strategist said, in the recent past, the Congress’ stance has earned the party a status of being a minority appeasing political party. However, the Congress is not only one, which is going after to pull the minorities to their side. Several political parties along with Congress are attempting to woo the minorities to win the battle leading to a split in the minority votes.

Moreover, with its stance to snub the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress party has earned a status of being anti-Hindu considering several other similar instances. Opposing the construction of the temple, joining hands with parties openly attacking and speaking against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Lord Ram, Ramayana and making other anti-Hindu remarks.

Rahul Gandhi’s immature approach

One of party leaders stated, “Party leaders are having enough of Rahul Gandhi Ji’s immatured attitudes while dealing with party workers and leaders. His immatured behaviour and the party’s stance to keep projecting him as the prime ministerial face has laid the foundation of INC’s downfall in the country. So many prominent leaders have quit the party on the same ground.”

Furthermore, his controversial views about the country on foreign soils, his remarks against the issues pertaining to national security, his statements on Pakistan and China and the Indian Armed Forces have also resulted in triggering an anger among the party leaders.

Several of the young leaders earlier had suggested that the Congress should develop a habit of appreciating and supporting the government action on surgical-strike, air-strike, new Parliament inauguration, Ram Temple construction, Article 370 abrogation and others. But, instead of supporting, the Congress top leadership has raised questions on these sensitive issues, which led to a major dissatisfaction among the party leaders.

Leaders not hopeful of winning

According to a political analyst, the leaders in the Congress are losing the hopes of winning the electoral battle on the party’s ticket. One after another party’s debacle in the elections. Moreover, the future of the party also doesn’t appear to be bright.

On the other hand, the leaders are with the hope that their political career can only flourish in the BJP. They feel that their political ambition can only be fulfilled after they join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Lack of communication

Lack of communication is being considered as one of the major reasons for the split in the party. A senior party leader said that the party leaders refrain from meeting their workers and their supporters.

If Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' be kept apart, the top leaders of the party, state presidents, district presidents, State government ministers and party MLAs are not in a healthy habit of meeting their supporters and party workers, an inhabiting culture that appears to have instilled among the party leaders.

A senior journalist stated, “National party leaders and in-charges of the states, are not interested in meeting the workers and the general public. They believe in maintaining a ‘special person’ status in the party, having a belief that their importance will diminish if they become accessible.

Moreover, the officials no longer seek free feedback from workers and the general public about the state and the voters. They trust professional agencies for the work.

Leaders lost faith in party leadership

It is being said that with only a few weeks left for the biggest political battle of 2024, the Congress leaders appear to have lost their hopes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With back to back losses in the two consecutive Lok Sabha elections, the party is not appearing to be in a mood to go all out again. Party leaders said that the top leadership doesn’t seem to be worried about the party’s preparations.

Party’s ignorant behaviour

A lot of party leaders have time and again made allegations of ignorant behaviour by the party leadership. Several of the party’s prominent leaders, chose to defect to the BJP after they were marginalised by the party.

Several other leaders in the party also speak the same tune. This is the reason, instead of elections in the Congress, party leaders are discussing about persuading the dissatisfied leaders.

Additionally, ‘Seva Dal’, the oldest organization of the Congress, completed 100 years of its establishment, but the party top leadership showed no concern in marking the day with an event.

Congress blamed for the split in INDI Alliance

The Congress leaders also blame their party leadership for the split in the opposition’s INDI Alliance, which had brought some hopes within the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The blame for not starting the proposed joint campaign of the INDI Alliance in Bhopal has also fallen on the Congress. Moreover, it is being alleged that the top leadership’s decision to delay seat sharing in various states, is the reason why several major regional parties left the alliance.

