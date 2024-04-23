In the video, Smriti Irani is seen taking a little detour during her poll campaign in Haliyapur, as she plays majeera during an event. | Image:Video screengrab

New Delhi: In a heartwarming video that has been doing rounds, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani is seen taking a little detour during her poll campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Haliyapur, as the sitting MP from Amethi plays majeera (a pair of hand cymbals used for percussion) during an event, which prima facie appears to be part of a wedding ceremony.

In the light-hearted video, a group of women can be seen sitting in an open area, playing different musical instruments as they sing to their heart's content during a celebratory event. At the gathering, Irani, who is all smiles, is seen playing majeeras as women circling her rejoice in the delicacy of the moment.

#WATCH | In a heartwarming video, Union Minister and sitting MP from Amethi Smriti Irani is seen playing 'majeera' during an event, which appears to be part of a wedding ceremony in Haliyapur.

.#SmritiIrani #Amethi #BattleforAmethi #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/6v81KhfEjj — Republic (@republic)

This is not the first time that Irani has shared a light-hearted moment as part of her outreach to the citizens from her constituency. The former actress has, on several occasions in the past as well, engaged in similar unconventional acts.

अमेठी लोकसभा के अंतर्गत जगदीशपुर मंडल के पूरे गोसाई व ग्राम डोमाडीह, रानीगंज के थौरी तथा हलियापुर मंडल के ग्राम जरई खुर्द व डोभियार में अपने परिवारजनों के बीच पहुंचकर डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं और अमेठी में हो रहे विकास कार्यों पर संवाद किया।… pic.twitter.com/itDIfjkVoc — Smriti Z Irani (Modi Ka Parivar) (@smritiirani)

Earlier on Monday, the BJP leader had stressed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Amethi after April 26 and divide the people in the name of casteism and visit one temple after the other.

“After the voting in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi will come here to tell everyone that Amethi is his family and stoke the fire of casteism in the society here”, Irani had said while addressing roadside meetings during her election campaign in Bhetua and Bhadar areas.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya but he will be seen roaming around the temples in Amethi”, she further said while cautioning the constituents that there is a "need to be careful and alert".

In a major upset for the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, who had held the constituency for 15 years.