Updated March 21st, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Some More Big Leaders of Congress in MP May 'Unconditionally' Join BJP Ahead of Polls: Dy CM Devda

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said some more big leaders of the Congress may "unconditionally" join the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indore: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday said some more big leaders of the Congress may "unconditionally" join the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"You are seeing big leaders of Congress across the country are joining the BJP as they are angry with the policies of the Grand Old Party. I think this is the reason why many Congress leaders are not ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Devda, who arrived here to attend an election meeting of party workers at the BJP office, told reporters.

He said the common people do not trust Congress anymore.

"Soon some more big leaders of Congress in MP may join the BJP unconditionally as they are impressed by the working style of the BJP government," Devda added.

Replying to a question, he dismissed the suggestion that BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu was being considered as a "weak" candidate who is in the fray against Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath.

"Lok Sabha polls are being fought with full strength and not by an individual, but by the BJP as a unit. None of our candidates is weak," he added.

Notably, speculations were doing rounds about the switch by Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath to BJP. Kamal Nath had dismissed the reports as the creation of media.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 00:04 IST

