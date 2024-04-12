×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Son of Indira Gandhi's Assasin, Beant Singh, Contesting as Independent from Punjab

Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, who has previously contested as a candidate for SAD and BSP, is now contesting as an independent from the Faridkot constituency.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The son of former PM Indira Gandhi's assassin is now contesting polls from Punjab.
The son of former PM Indira Gandhi's assassin is now contesting polls from Punjab. | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
Amritsar: The son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins who killed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is now contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Faridkot constituency in Punjab as an independent candidate, according to local media reports. 

During the last two general elections - in 2009 and 2014, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa had unsuccessfully contested from Bathinda and Fatehgarh constituencies respectively. 

In 2007, the 45-year-old had unsuccessfully contested from Bathinda on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket. 

In 2019, he was fielded as a candidate by the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) but was unsuccessful once again. 

Notably, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa is not the only person in his family who's politically active; both his mother Bimal Kumar and grandfather Sucha Singh have previously been elected as Members of Parliament from Ropar and Bathinda respectively. 

Punjab, which has 13 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in a single phase on June 1. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

