Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers today.

Setting the election mode and capturing the mood of the public, the Bharatiya Janata Party took out a massive rally in Dibrugarh on Tuesday to mark the nomination filing of Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal. Attended by over 10,000 people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP State president Bhabesh Kalita, leaders from the alliance partners AGP and UPPL joined Sonowal while filing the nomination.

People were seen following Sarbananda Sonowal from his residence to the Govt Boys School field in large numbers as they chanted slogans of the BJP.

Addressing the public, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the people of Dibrugarh are determined to put the constituency in the development map of Assam and India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Vikshit Dibrugarh, Vikshit Assam and a Vikshit India - this is the pledge everyone here is willing to take to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Modi,” Sonowal said.

“I'm fortunate that the party has given me the opportunity to serve the people of my birthplace. I bow to each and every citizen of this constituency and Assam to bless me so that I can serve them in the days to come,” Sarbananda Sonowal said speaking to Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is confident that Sarbananda Sonowal will win by a record margin. “The people of Assam are determined to bring Prime Minister Modi for the third time and here in Dibrugarh we will set a record by ensuring Sarbananda Sonowal's victory with a record margin.”

Apart from Sonowal, BJP candidate of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, Pradan Baruah too filed his nomination on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also filed his nomination for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Gaurav was accompanied by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora and other leaders of the party. Gaurav's nomination was also attended by over a thousand people.