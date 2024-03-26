×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Sonowal Files Nomination from Dibrugarh, Says People Determined to Bring PM Modi for Third Term

Apart from Sonowal, BJP candidate of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, Pradan Baruah too filed his nomination on Tuesday

Reported by: Anirudha Bhakat
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers on Tuesday
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers on Tuesday | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dibrugarh: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers today. The rally was attended by over 10,000 people in Dibrugarh. 

Setting the election mode and capturing the mood of the public, the Bharatiya Janata Party took out a massive rally in Dibrugarh on Tuesday to mark the nomination filing of Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal. Attended by over 10,000 people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP State president Bhabesh Kalita, leaders from the alliance partners AGP and UPPL joined Sonowal while filing the nomination. 

Advertisement

People were seen following Sarbananda Sonowal from his residence to the Govt Boys School field in large numbers as they chanted slogans of the BJP. 

Addressing the public, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the people of Dibrugarh are determined to put the constituency in the development map of Assam and India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Vikshit Dibrugarh, Vikshit Assam and a Vikshit India - this is the pledge everyone here is willing to take to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Modi,” Sonowal said. 

Advertisement

“I'm fortunate that the party has given me the opportunity to serve the people of my birthplace. I bow to each and every citizen of this constituency and Assam to bless me so that I can serve them in the days to come,” Sarbananda Sonowal said speaking to Republic Media Network.  

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is confident that Sarbananda Sonowal will win by a record margin. “The people of Assam are determined to bring Prime Minister Modi for the third time and here in Dibrugarh we will set a record by ensuring Sarbananda Sonowal's victory with a record margin.” 

Advertisement

Apart from Sonowal, BJP candidate of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, Pradan Baruah too filed his nomination on Tuesday. 

On the other hand, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also filed his nomination for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Gaurav was accompanied by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora and other leaders of the party. Gaurav's nomination was also attended by over a thousand people.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

4 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

8 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

8 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

15 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

16 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

17 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

17 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

18 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

19 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

22 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

23 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

24 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

26 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

30 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

33 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

36 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

39 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay on BO Failures

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo