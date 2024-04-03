SP Leader Booked in Kannauj for Objectionable Remark Against BJP MP

Advertisement

Kannauj: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a Samajwadi Party leader for making ‘objectionable’ remarks against incumbent BJP MP Subrat Pathak, violating the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections, the police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Dixit, a local SP leader, allegedly made the comment in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday against the BJP MP who is seeking reelection from the Kannauj seat.

Advertisement

According to the police, the FIR was registered based on a complaint by a video surveillance team of the Election Commission.

The team had given a complaint in this matter to the sub-divisional magistrate, who directed the police to register an FIR for violation of the model code of conduct.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.