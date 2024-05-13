Advertisement

Srinagar: As parts of India vote today in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Srinagar parliamentary seat is witnessing voting for the first time since the abrogation of the Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed in 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This election also marks the day when the seat witnesses peaceful polling without a boycott call by separatists. The people in the picturesque summer capitaL of the UT will be able to exercise their franchise without being under the shadow of violence.

5.07% Voter Turnout Till 9am

The UT has reported 5.07% voter turnout till 9am.

This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a fierce battle between Farooq Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party. Meanwhile, the BJP has not given tickets to any of its candidates in the constituency.

The National Conference party has fielded Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from this seat whereas The PDP's has given a ticket to Waheed Ur Rehman Para.

Mehdi's father, Aga Syed Mehdi, an influential Shia cleric, was killed in an IED blast by terrorists in 2000. The former minister's approach on major issues and his consistent and constant opposition to Article 370 abrogation won him praise even from his political opponents, including the PDP.

On the other hand, Para played a significant role in the government's youth outreach when the party was in a coalition with the BJP. However, the alliance collapsed in 2018 and Article 370 was repealed the following year. He spent around 19 months in jail under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In a display of peace, several Kashmiri migrants exercised their franchise at a special polling booth in Jagti camp in Jammu’s Nagrota amid tight security.

“We cast our vote in a peaceful environment today. However, it would be good if we were in Kashmir (Srinagar). Considering the situation we have been witnessing here for the last 10 years, we hope we will have the same peaceful environment,” news agency PTI quoted a voter, Chand Kumar, as saying.

Happy to Participate in Election: Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah also voted in Srinagar.

While interacting with reporters after casting his votes, Farooq Abdullah said, "It is a matter of happiness as the day has come. I could not vote in 2014 as I was in hospital. But I am happy that I participated in the parliamentary election. When people are saying that there is no violence and stone pelting, why were our workers detained?".

Omar Abdullah remarked, "We have given the names of workers detained and police stations. It was not an exhaustive list but an indicative list. Polling agents were frightened.”

