Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders.

The manifesto promised Statehood for Puducherry, ban on the conduct of medical entrance NEET, according to reports. The party also assured repealing of the CAA if the DMK holds power back.

“It is DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people's manifesto,” said MK Stalin.

“When the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India. None of the election promises were fulfilled. We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for TN and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto,” he added.

Announcing other promises made in the manifesto, Stalin said that constitution will be amended to give state autonomy, Article 361 will be removed, a separate Supreme Court branch will be constituted in Tamil Nadu, and ‘One Nation, One Election’ model will be scrapped.

DMK Releases Lok Sabha Candidates List

The Tamil Nadu's ruling party released the first list of seven candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from North Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian from South Chennai and Dayanidhi Maran from the Central Chennai seat.

Further, the party named TR Baalu for Sriperumbudur, Annadurai for Thiruvanamalai, A Raja for Nilgiris, and Kanimozhi for the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.



