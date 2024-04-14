×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Stellar Gesture: Beneficiaries of Modi’s Guarantees Handed First BJP Manifestos

Sankalp Patra was released at BJP's Delhi headquarters in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto- titled Sankalp Patra- for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, April 14, the firts copies of the manifestos were handed over to the beneficiaries of Modi Government's policies. 

The Sankalp Patra was released at BJP's Delhi headquarters in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

Advertisement

As the Sankalp Patra was unveiled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the manifesto the 4 beneficiaries (labharthis) of different government run schemes who represented four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN). Raghubir, a resident of Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, who own a stall of chole-kulche stall was handed over the manifesto by the Prime Minister. “He was benefitted under PM Svanidhi Scheme,” said Vinod Tawde as he received a copy of BJP's Sankalp Patra. 

Ghaziabad resident Ravi Kumar, beneficiary of central government's Sumangala Yojana was also handed over the manifesto by the Prime Minister. Along with them- farmer from Jhajjar- Ramvir and Lilavati Maurya from Bastar who benefitted under Kisan Bima Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana respectively were also handed over the BJP's Sankalp Patra.

Advertisement

 

PM Modi asserted that the BJP will work towards implementing the one nation, one election initiative, and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest. "BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4," PM Modi said.

The manifesto talks about implementing the one nation, one poll initiatives, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals world over.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

4 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

6 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

8 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

9 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

9 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

14 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

15 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

16 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

17 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

25 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

26 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

29 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

33 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

an hour ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

an hour ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo