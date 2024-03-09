Advertisement

New Delhi: Suresh Pachouri, senior Congress leader and former union minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be a big blow for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, Pachouri's supporters Atul Sharma, Kailash Mishra, former District President Congress, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, and many other big leaders also joined the BJP, as per reports.

Advertisement

This development comes days after the former Gujarat Congress party president joined the saffron party on Tuesday.

Speculation is rife that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has an important role in Pachouri joining BJP. The two had a meeting on Friday that lasted for two hours at the residence.

Advertisement