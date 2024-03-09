×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Breaking | Setback For Congress in MP: Senior Leader Suresh Pachouri Joins BJP Along With Key Aides

Furthermore, Pachouri's supporters Atul Sharma, Kailash Mishra, former District President Cong, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, and others also joined BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Suresh Pachouri Joins BJP
Suresh Pachouri Joins BJP | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Suresh Pachouri, senior Congress leader and former union minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be a big blow for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, Pachouri's supporters Atul Sharma, Kailash Mishra, former District President Congress, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, and many other big leaders also joined the BJP, as per reports.

This development comes days after the former Gujarat Congress party president joined the saffron party on Tuesday.

Speculation is rife that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has an important role in Pachouri joining BJP. The two had a meeting on Friday that lasted for two hours at the residence. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

