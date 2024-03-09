Advertisement

New Delhi: Suresh Pachouri, senior Congress leader and former union minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be a big blow for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, Pachouri's supporters Atul Sharma, Kailash Mishra, former District President Congress, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, and many other big leaders also joined the BJP, as per reports.

News agency ANI shared a video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying, "Unfortunately, Congress leadership is ignoring such good people who work in service of the nation. Why would any self-respecting person want to work in such an atmosphere?..."

#WATCH | Bhopal | Several Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, join the BJP in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



This development comes days after the former Gujarat Congress party president joined the saffron party on Tuesday.

Speculation is rife that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has an important role in Pachouri joining BJP. The two had a meeting on Friday that lasted for two hours at the residence.

